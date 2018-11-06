× GIANT Food Stores will purchase 5 Shop ‘n Save locations, convert them to MARTIN’S Food Markets

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores announced Tuesday it has entered an agreement to purchase five Shop ‘n Save stores in four states.

The stores will be converted into MARTIN’S Food Market stores, the company said.

The following stores are part of the transaction:

500 North Antrim Way, Greencastle, PA

22401 Jefferson Boulevard, Smithsburg, MD

409 North McNeil Road, Berryville, VA

147 Roaring Lion Drive, Hedgesville, WVa

1317 Old Courthouse Square, Martinsburg, WVa

“This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to the long-term growth strategy we announced earlier this year,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “Our MARTIN’S associates have proudly served many of these communities for years, and we look forward to expanding the MARTIN’S brand along the Interstate 81 Corridor and within the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.”

Additional details regarding the conversions will be announced at a later date.

Current Shop ‘n Save employees at these stores will have the opportunity to interview with MARTIN’S.