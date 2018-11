YORK COUNTY — Gov. Tom Wolf has won re-election, Fox News and CNN projects.

Gov. Wolf is a native of Mount Wolf.

Multiple news outlets projecting @GovernorTomWolf will win the 2018 gubernatorial election tonight. There's quite a crowd here in his home county eagerly awaiting those results. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/honv9FmNR1 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) November 7, 2018

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton is live from The Bond in York City, where Gov. Wolf and now Lt. Gov.┬áJohn Fetterman are hosting an election party. She will have updates during FOX43 News At Ten.

A full list of election results across the state can be found here.