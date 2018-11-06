Check the 2018 Midterm Election results here

Gov. Tom Wolf wins re-election

Posted 8:37 PM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:55AM, November 7, 2018

Gov. Tom Wolf won a second term in office Tuesday night, defeating former state senator Scott Wagner.

The governor began his short victory speech by thanking everyone, including his family: his wife of more than four decades and his two daughters and their husbands.

Gov. Wolf said he owes them everything. He also thanked voters for a big turnout this year.

He said a vote for him means a vote for integrity, ethics, and honesty.

The Governor said those who stood by him this election voted in favor of education, healthcare, and economic growth.

This story has been updated from its previous version.