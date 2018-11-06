Gov. Tom Wolf wins re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gov. Tom Wolf won a second term in office Tuesday night, defeating former state senator Scott Wagner.

The governor began his short victory speech by thanking everyone, including his family: his wife of more than four decades and his two daughters and their husbands.

Gov. Wolf said he owes them everything. He also thanked voters for a big turnout this year.

He said a vote for him means a vote for integrity, ethics, and honesty.

The Governor said those who stood by him this election voted in favor of education, healthcare, and economic growth.

All smiles as @GovernorTomWolf walks through the crowd at The Bond in York, taking photos and hugging supporters! He told the crowd to take care and finished his victory speech by saying there's more work to be done in Pennsylvania. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RWckZalSx6 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) November 7, 2018

A full list of election results across the state can be found here.

This story has been updated from its previous version.