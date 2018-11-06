Gov. Tom Wolf wins re-election

Gov. Tom Wolf won a second term in office Tuesday night, defeating former state senator Scott Wagner.
The governor began his short victory speech by thanking everyone, including his family: his wife of more than four decades and his two daughters and their husbands.
Gov. Wolf said he owes them everything. He also thanked voters for a big turnout this year.
He said a vote for him means a vote for integrity, ethics, and honesty.
The Governor said those who stood by him this election voted in favor of education, healthcare, and economic growth.
