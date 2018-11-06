Governor Wolf casts his ballot in hometown of Mount Wolf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT WOLF, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- FOX43 is covering one of the biggest races in Pennsylvania, the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Incumbent Governor Tom Wolf is seeking a second term in office, running against fellow York County native and businessman Republican Scott Wagner.

FOX43's Grace Griffaton is following the Governor and his campaign; she caught up with him at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf.

Governor Wolf told FOX43 he didn't wish to say if he feels confident or not; rather, he'd like to wait and see how voters will decide.

The governor made his way to the polls in his hometown of Mount Wolf, where he's lived and worked his entire life.

The governor said he wants another four years in office to continue the progress he's made in Pennsylvania.

"We started a journey that I think is really important, moving in a different direction," said Governor Wolf. "We have a balanced budget. We have integrity, gift ban, Frances and I live in our home here. I don't take my salary, and we've invested historic amounts in education, healthcare, 720,000 people have health insurance who didn't have it before."

If Scott Wagner were to win, Wolf said he would undo all the progress he's made related to education, health care, and women's rights.

Governor Wolf will stay in York County for an election party later this evening.

He and his running mate, John Fetterman, will be at The Bond in York.

Doors open to the public at 7 p.m.