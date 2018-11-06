× Harrisburg School District confirms two cases of meningitis

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Harrisburg School District has confirmed that two employees reportedly have viral meningitis.

Despite the diagnosis, the school district insists the cases do not represent a school-wide outbreak, and that no one at John Harris Campus have been placed in isolation.

The school district says they have spoken to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and they recommended treating the incident like every other virus: practicing good hand washing and covered coughs.

