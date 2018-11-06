× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (November 6, 2018)

Our election coverage continues on FOX43 News At Ten.

We’ll have live reports from the election parties of the state’s gubernatorial candidates, Tom Wolf and Scott Wagner, as well as the winner of the 10th and 11th U.S. House district races, Scott Perry – George Scott and Jessica King – Lloyd Smucker, respectively.

Miss anything? Here’s what we have covered so far:

New and experienced voters head to the polls

Governor Wolf casts his ballot in hometown of Mount Wolf

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he’s feeling optimistic

11th Congressional District Race: Rep. Smucker looks to defend seat against challenger King