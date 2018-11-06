× Lancaster city police officer facing simple assault charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster city police officer is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at his home last week.

Damon Bronstetter, 27, is facing two counts of simple assault for the incident.

On October 29 and 30, Bronstetter allegedly grabbed a woman by the arms, pinned her to the ground, and put his hands around her neck at his Musser Avenue home in West Lampeter Township.

Bronstetter and the woman were allegedly arguing over their dog when the assault occurred.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident, and filed charges.

Bronstetter was arraigned Monday evening, and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

Police Chief Berkihiser released the following statement:

It is disappointing and disturbing that I have to announce the arrest of Damon Bronstetter, a Lancaster City Police Officer. The Lancaster Bureau of Police received a complaint on Tuesday October 30th involving Damon Bronstetter. Based on the nature of the complaint and the location of the offense we immediately notified the Lancaster County Office of the District Attorney of the complaint and asked them to assume the criminal investigation. We fully cooperated and helped to facilitate their investigation into that initial complaint. Through their investigation they discovered that Bronstetter was involved in a domestic violence incident with his current girlfriend, causing injuries. The District Attorney’s Office is continuing their criminal investigation while we conduct our administrative investigation. I cannot comment on the current criminal investigation because it is active and we are not the lead investigative agency. Mr. Bronstetter is currently on paid leave and we are in possession of his duty firearm, badge and police identification. Mr. Bronstetter not only has rights under the criminal justice system, he also has employment rights so we have to make sure we proceed with our internal process very deliberately. As I stated earlier we are disturbed with the current facts of this case. We have a zero tolerance approach to employees involved in criminal activity and I want to assure our residents that we are a hardworking and professional police department and we are dedicated to keeping Lancaster’s neighborhoods safe.