Lancaster County man wanted in Monday night shooting taken into custody

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have arrested a 23-year-old Lititz man wanted for shooting a 19-year-old Warwick Township man in the face Monday night.

Shawn Darionne Bergman was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He is accused of shooting the victim, who is in a Lancaster County hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bergman allegedly stole the gun used in the shooting from a relative, investigators say.

There were several witnesses to the shooting, according to investigators. One of them called 911 and went with police to the apartment where the shooting took place.

Police found the victim slumped on a couch. He was struggling to breathe, and had obvious signs of head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound, investigators say.

Bergman is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related offenses.