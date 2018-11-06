Lawsuit filed in deadly 2017 home explosion in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - A lawsuit has been filed in the 2017 home explosion that killed Richard Bouder, a UGI Utilities worker. The suit filed against Honeywell International. According to an investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board, Honeywell made a faulty part that was responsible for the explosion.

Bouder's widow, Kim, filed the product liability lawsuit against Honeywell, PPL Corporation, PPL Electric Utilities, and Contractors Group, Inc.

The Honeywell International's Permalock mechanical tapping tee connected the natural gas line to the home. NTSB found it was incorrectly installed by Contractors Group, Inc. from Wilkes Barre more than 20 years ago and was leaking gas that led to the explosion. The suit filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Please states the part utilized nylon bolts as its connection. The bolts were not strong enough and overly susceptible to failure.

PPL i snamed in the lawsuit for failing to make sure a proper policy was in place for quickly shutting off electricity during a significant gas leak with explosive levels.

The lawsuit alleges Honeywell was aware of the defects with the tapping tee and the part was responsible for at least two other explosions from gas leaks, yet the company did nothing to prevent more explosions from happening.

The suit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages relating to Bouders death