× Man accidentally fires gun while retrieving it from storage locker at Lancaster County Courthouse

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released details of the accidental discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at 11:58 a.m. The man was retrieving his handgun from a storage locker on the first floor of the courthouse when it accidentally discharged, firing one round.

No one was struck by the bullet, or injured, investigators say. The man, whom investigators did not identify, immediately surrendered his weapon to sheriff’s deputies and was interviewed by Lancaster County Detectives, who are investigating the incident.

The man left the courthouse after the incident.

The handgun is currently in possession of the county, investigators say.

By law, court facilities must provide a secure location for citizens to store their firearms while they are conducting business at the facility. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office provides secure lockers for this purpose.