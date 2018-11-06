Midterm Elections 2018: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The polls opened at 7:00 a.m., at York College with over a dozen people already in line ready to cast their vote.

Republican nominee for Governor, Scott Wagner arrived at the college shortly after 7:00 a.m., to vote with his wife and some members of his family. He was speaking with and shaking some voters hands before he walked into the polling area.

"The main message is we can do better in Pennsylvania, we have so many great people, so many opportunities, it's a great state that you need leadership, and we don't have leadership," says Wagner.

As Wagner was leaving the polls in York County, he said he was feeling optimistic and that today will be a game changer for Pennsylvania.

If you still haven't left to vote just yet, don't worry you have until 8:00 p.m. to do so, election officials say just as long as you are in line by then you are good to go! However, here are some things you should know if you haven't voted yet on Election Day.

If you aren't sure where your polling place is you can visit Votes PA to find it. All you have to do is type in your County, your address, and then it should tell you where you are registered to vote. This is crucial because you have to vote in your designated location.

If you changed your polling location from a previous year or if you are a first time voter you must bring a photo or non-photo ID with you. A photo ID can be your drivers license, a valid passport, student ID or employee ID. A non-photo ID can be issued by the state, a current utility bill, or a current paycheck-- it must show your name and current address.

If you have any questions or concerns while at the polls you can ask one of the election officials for help. You can also call the voters hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA or visit Votes PA for help.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m.