Pennsylvania ranks as the 25th fattest state in the nation, according to Wallethub survey

Posted 9:50 AM, November 6, 2018

America is the world’s fattest nation.

That’s not hyperbole — the statistics back it up. As of 2017, almost 40 percent of the U.S. population aged 15 and over qualified as obese.

Those extra pounds inflated the cost of obesity-related medical treatment to nearly $316 billion per year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to more than $8.6 billion according to Wallethub.

A new Wallethub survey found that Pennsylvania ranks right in the middle on the list of the fattest states in the nation. Mississippi checked in at No. 1.

Colorado is the nation’s skinniest state, according to the Wallethub, which compared the 50 states in and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions:

  • Obesity and overweight prevalance
  • Health consequences
  • Food and fitness

Wallethub then evaluated those dimensions using 25 relevant metrics, each weighted differently and graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the fattest state.

Read the full methodology here.

Here’s the list of the 50 fattest states:

  1. Mississippi
  2. West Virginia
  3. Arkansas
  4. Kentucky
  5. Tennessee
  6. Louisiana
  7. Alabama
  8. South Carolina
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Ohio
  13. Delaware
  14. Georgia
  15. Michigan
  16. Missouri
  17. North Carolina
  18. Iowa
  19. Maine
  20. Kansas
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Rhode Island
  23. Nebraska
  24. Maryland
  25. Pennsylvania
  26. Wyoming
  27. North Dakota
  28. Illinois
  29. Florida
  30. Alaska
  31. Virginia
  32. New Mexico
  33. South Dakota
  34. Washington
  35. New Hampshire
  36. Arizona
  37. New York
  38. Minnesota
  39. Nevada
  40. Idaho
  41. New Jersey
  42. Oregon
  43. Vermont
  44. Connecticut
  45. Montana
  46. California
  47. District of Columbia
  48. Massachusetts
  49. Hawaii
  50. Utah
  51. Colorado