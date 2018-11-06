× Police investigating road rage case in Red Lion

RED LION, York County — State Police are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting and harassing a victim in a road rage incident in Red Lion Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:26 p.m. at Linden Avenue and Boundary Avenue. Police say an unknown female and an unknown male assaulted and harassed a 45-year-old Red Lion man, damaging his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in a gold Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in York.