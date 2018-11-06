× Police: Three men charged after attempting to move items from Harrisburg home overnight

HARRISBURG — Three men are accused of taking property from a home in Harrisburg that no one has been living in for months, according to police.

Jose Marquez, Atilano Marquez and Alexsender Tran have been charged with one count each of conspiracy – burglary, conspiracy – receiving stolen property, conspiracy – theft from a motor vehicle, and two counts of conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking.

In the early morning hours of November 3, neighbors observed two men loading a U-Haul truck with items from a home in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road, according to police. The owner of the house had passed away several months ago and neighbors knew that no one should be in the home, police say.

A neighbor called police after he approached the men and asked them what they were doing. In response, the men told the neighbor that they were paid to move items out of the house.

Officers responded to the residence just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police say no one was in the house but it appeared to be ransacked inside. Police add that the U-Haul was still parked outside of the home and several items were inside of the truck. Further inspection revealed that the power had been turned off and a Chevy Impala was taken from the residence — there was also a Mercedes Benz on property that was rummaged through but not taken, according to police.

During the investigation, police located the individual who rented the U-Haul truck: a woman who also lived in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road.

The woman said that she rented the truck for three men that were reportedly staying at the house.

Police spoke with Jose Marquez and Atilano Marquez who said that they were being paid to move items out of the home by someone, but authorities were able to determine that they were lying.

Further investigation revealed that the men entered the home and cut the wire to the alarm system, police allege. While inside the house, they took the keys to the Chevy Impala and parked it down the street.

All three men received an unsecured bail amount of $5,000.