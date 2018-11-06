× Redskins lose two offensive lineman, receiver for season; add two replacements

WASHINGTON– The Washington Redskins lost two starting offensive lineman and a wide receiver for the season in a rash of injuries.

The team announced that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral), Shawn Lavauo (torn ACL) and receiver Paul Richardson (AC Joint) will each undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Scherff, 27, and Lavauo, 31, have been mainstays on Washington’s offensive line the past four years.

Richardson, 26, joined the team on a free agent deal this past off season. In his first season with the Redskins, Richardson will finish with 262 yards and 2 TD’s in 7 games.

The team was forced to move quickly, and brought in G Jonathan Cooper and T Austin Howard on Monday.

Cooper, 28, is a former first round pick that has not played this season. The San Francisco 49ers signed Cooper in the off season, but he was among the team’s preseason cuts.

Howard, 31, also hasn’t played this year after spending last season starting 16 games for the Baltimore Ravens.

Both additions add depth to a team that is severely hurting along the offensive line.

All-Pro T Trent Williams may also be out up to a month with a thumb injury.

The team returns to action when it travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 11 at 1:00 p.m.