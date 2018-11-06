Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins re-election in PA 11th Congressional District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- Incumbent Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker won a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Smucker defeated his Democratic challenger, Jess King, by double-digit percentage points.

The race was for the Pennsylvania 11th Congressional District seat that consists of all of Lancaster County and portions of southeast York County.

Smucker said he is excited to return to Washington, D.C. to represent the new district.

“We talked about giving the power back to the people of the district rather than growing the size of government. We delivered on that promise with tax reform, with regulatory relief that is really resulting in people being better off than they were two years ago. We’re thrilled with the results, I’m thrilled with the results,” said Smucker.

Jess King issued the following statement, in part, after conceding the race:

"We rejected a politics of fear and division and instead chose to talk with neighbors of all political persuasions about our hopes, and our ideas about how to build an America that works for all of us. Every one of those conversations represents a step forward in building the country we need and, despite results of this election, those seeds of change will remain and grow.

"Every pundit said we never had a chance. But we made this race competitive. We challenged the political establishment. We made over 1 million phone calls and door knocks to talk to voters and volunteers. We broke the fundraising record for a Democrat - without taking a dime of corporate PAC money. We showed the country how to build a movement rooted in our values, and in working people.

"We didn’t get the result we wanted tonight, but we’re going to keep fighting for an America for All of Us. This campaign changed my life, and I know it changed the lives of hundreds of Pennsylvanians who will wake up tomorrow knowing what it feels like to be part of a movement rooted in our values. That movement is still alive and well in South Central Pennsylvania. We’re going to keep working hard and loving our neighbors as ourselves. We’re going to celebrate what we can do when we work together against all odds. And we’re going to keep holding our elected officials accountable."

Smucker returns to a Republican minority part in the U.S. House of Representatives after Democrats claimed majority Tuesday night.