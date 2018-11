× Rep. Scott Perry wins re-election in 10th Congressional District, CNN projects

Scott Perry is projected to win re-election in the U.S. House over Democratic challenger George Scott, CNN projects.

Rep. Perry, a Republican, was first elected to the House in 2013. Prior to that, he served in the Pennsylvania House for six years.

Rep. Perry spoke with FOX43’s Samantha Galvez before Scott conceded:

Rep. Perry represents the newly drawn 10th Congressional District.