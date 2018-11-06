× Rep. Scott Perry wins re-election in 10th Congressional District

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Congressman Scott Perry will serve a fourth term as a U.S. Representative. This time for the 10th Congressional District. Democratic candidate George Scott conceded to Perry at around 11 o’ clock.

There was a great turnout at Boomerang Bar and Grill for Perry’s election party. Surrounded by friends and family as he took the lead, winning the race by 2.8%. His platform focused on less government spending, lowering debt, fixing health care to make it more affordable, and security on a school, national, and border level.

Perry said he’s already looking forward and is excited to continue working for the people.

“We want to hear from voters,” Perry said. “We want to hear from constituents. We don’t always agree on everything but we’ve got to respect everybody’s opinions and sometimes you hear things you didn’t know before and it makes a difference in how you see things and how you do things. So we’re going to continue to do that and be present and be out there in the community just like we always are whether it’s officially, whether it’s at the gas station, or at the grocery store, I’m there.”

Democratic challenger George Scott thanked his supporters for coming out at the Clarion Conference Center in New Cumberland. He called Scott Perry before taking the podium to congratulate him on his victory. He said the voters put South Central PA on the map, saying there is a blue wave across the country

“Tonight did not turn out the way we hoped it would,” Scott said. “And I know that your hearts are heavy with disappointment. 18 months ago we started this journey. Tonight we crossed the finished line, and while we did not win the victory, we most certainly fought the good fight, and have won a race that will not soon be forgotten here in South Central Pennsylvania.”

Rep. Perry, a Republican, was first elected to the House in 2013. Prior to that, he served in the Pennsylvania House for six years.

Rep. Perry spoke with FOX43’s Samantha Galvez before Scott conceded:

Rep. Perry represents the newly drawn 10th Congressional District.