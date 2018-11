× Road closed after tractor trailer overturns on ramp from Centerville Road to Route 30 WB

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The ramp from Centerville Road to Route 30 Westbound is closed due a tractor trailer overturning.

According to Commissioner Josh Parsons, the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.

A tractor trailer carrying logs/poles overturned on the ramp, causing the closure.

