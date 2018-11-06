Stormy Election Day start, clearing afternoon before cool air to finish the week

ELECTION DAY: Showers and thunderstorms move in throughout the morning and last into the early afternoon. Our severe threat is significantly lower with that activity staying south. We could see some gusty winds and hear a few rumbles of thunder with occasionally heavy rainfall. Heading to the election polls to vote could be a little troublesome in the morning, but you’ll be just fine with clearing skies in the afternoon and quieting conditions. Highs today top out in the low-to-mid 60s.

CLEARING AND COOL: Breezy conditions take over Wednesday with a mild morning low near 50-degrees. Highs near the 60-degree mark with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows drop with clear skies Thursday morning into the upper-30s, reflected with a cooler afternoon high on Thursday in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY RAIN, CRISP WEEKEND: Get ready for a cold shot of air with our next rainmaker heading our way Friday. Rain takes over throughout the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 40s. We clear out but keep the cold air into the weekend with highs in the mid-40s. Morning lows drop into the 20s for Veterans’ Day morning.

Have a great Election Day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long