Sunshine, afternoon clouds, and dry weather is in store Wednesday

DRY COUPLE OF DAYS: Skies clear fast behind the front during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures touch the lower 60s then fall quickly through the 50s. Morning lows are not too cold in the lower 40s. It’s a breezy day Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure calms the winds and brings brighter skies Thursday but it is chilly in the lower 50s. Clouds quickly traverse the area overnight into Friday. A chilly rain ends the week, as an area of low pressure develops along the coast. Wet weather continues all day into the evening holding temperatures in the 40s. Drier but much colder air moves in for the weekend.

COLD WEEKEND: Brisk northwest winds dries the area out but also provides a shot of colder air. Morning lows begin in the middle 30s and, under a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon readings are held in the lower 40s. The winds stay gusty all day until high pressure builds in overnight calming conditions. However, this will lead to a very cold morning, in the 20s, Sunday. Veterans day is dry with plenty of sunshine. Bundle up because afternoon highs are only in the middle 40s.

ANOTHER COASTAL SYSTEM TO WATCH: There is the potential for another coastal low to develop Monday. With high pressure sliding over the northeast, this sets up east-southeast winds, and allows clouds to increase by Monday morning. Not all the models agree but since this has been the trend, it is likely we’ll see showers developing late evening. Readings are held in the middle and upper 40s. The low hugs the coast and tracks northeast keeping rain around for most of Tuesday. A more potent and deepening trough moves over the northeast, wrapping colder air behind the departing system, which will result in the precipitation ending as a wintry mix.. The winds will be gusty again too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist