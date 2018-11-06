Check the 2018 Midterm Election results here

These places are offering free or discounted rides to voters today

November 6, 2018

Millions of people across the country are heading out to vote today, and some major transportation providers are helping them get there.

Here are some of the ways ride-share services and public transportation lines are helping voters exercise their rights.

Lyft is offering 50% off codes through Vote.org and other voting nonprofits. They’re also partnering with other nonprofits to give free rides to voters in underserved communities.

Uber is offering $10 discounts for voters and is helping people find their precincts with in-app directions. They’re also partnering with voting nonprofits for other election day transportation options.

