× Threat made against annual Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– For the second year, a threat has been made against the annual Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade.

The group announced the threat on its Facebook page:

While the nature of the threat is unknown, a parade briefing is slated for Saturday, November 17 at 9:30 AM at the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center in the 2600 block of Emmitsburg Road.