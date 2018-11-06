Voter turnout high, no widespread issues at polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of State says overall the state saw no widespread issues at polling places. Locations that did see issues, like a bomb threat at a York County polling place, were resolved quickly.

Voters of all ages, races, and parties made their ways to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections.

“Every person’s vote matters, and when it comes to the full blown scheme in the US here, I feel like my decision makes a difference.”

The polls were busy and had a steady flow of voters all day. The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said there were no major issues with voting machines. At Stuart Community Center in Carlisle, voters told FOX43 they waited less than 10 minutes to cast their ballots. Many voters casting their ballots to send a message to those in power whether they support them or are against them.

“This is the most important, in my opinion, election of my lifetime.” “Because I feel that it’s not even about parties anymore. It’s about what’s right and wrong.”

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections spokesperson says the county more than doubled the amount of absentee ballots they received this year compared to 2014's midterm election. With that, they also estimate about 60 percent of people in the county turned out to vote. A 10 percent increase from 2014.

“Whenever everyone hears about things going on in the United States they feel like, you know, that maybe I can make a difference, my vote does matter. You know you have to have that mindset and I think the more people hearing about it as being publicized they wanna come out and make their opinion.”