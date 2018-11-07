Expect brighter skies and a light breeze, although temperatures, are noticeably cooler Thursday

BRIGHT, CHILLY SUNSHINE: High pressure calms the winds this evening. Clouds will clear late, leading to a much colder, but seasonable,

morning in the mid 30s. There is plenty of sunshine for Thursday. Readings are in the lower 50s, falling short of where we should be for the time of the year. Clouds quickly traverse the area overnight with showers following. Periods of rain on and off through the day holds temperatures in the 40s. Rain begins to taper off during the evening hours. We’ll dry out overnight before the winds kick in and usher in much chillier air for the weekend.

COLD WEEKEND: Brisk northwest winds provide a shot of colder air. Morning lows begin in the middle 30s and, under a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon readings are held in the lower 40s. The winds stay gusty all day until high pressure builds in overnight calming conditions. However, this will lead to a hard freeze with very cold readings in the middle 20s on Sunday morning. Veterans day is dry with plenty of sunshine. Bundle up, despite bright blue skies and bright sunshine, afternoon highs are only in the middle 40s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES & BRISK AIR: There is the potential for another coastal low to develop Monday. With high pressure sliding over the northeast, this sets up east-southeast winds, and allows clouds to increase Monday. The models are now delaying the onset of precipitation to the overnight so most of day is looking dry. Highs are chilly in the upper 40s. Another low pressure system drags a front in Tuesday, and with the low tracking northeast along the coast, rain is likely much of the day. There could be a brief period where the precipitation begins as rain or snow showers then changes to all rain. A more potent and deepening trough swings in Tuesday keeping temperatures well below average in the lower and middle 40s. Cold air, rain and/or snow showers are around for the early part of Wednesday. High temperatures dive farther to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist