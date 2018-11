× Coroner called to scene of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in York County, dispatch confirms to FOX43.

The deadly accident occurred in the 100 block of Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township, dispatch says.

It’s reported that there are two fatalities.

The call came in just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.