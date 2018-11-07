Dry and breezy Wednesday, cold weekend ahead

STAYING DRY: Temperatures start off similar to yesterday, but dry. We trade the rain for a bit more breezy conditions. Highs today make it right around the 60-degree mark with winds gusting at 20-25MPH in the afternoon. A bit of extra cloud cover moves through, but that will be the bulk of any disturbance for our area. Thursday stays a bit more sunny, but winds shift out of the northwest. That allows temperatures to drop, only making it into the mid-50s in the afternoon.

RAIN TO FINISH THE WEEK: Another reinforcing shot of cold air heads our way Friday and it comes with rain chances. Showers start early in the morning and last throughout the day. The dreary end to the week gives us temperatures in the 40s all day long. Rain totals around an inch will be possible, but lower totals are likely with most of the shower activity staying light with occasional downpours.

COLD AIR STAYS: The cold air is here to stay. Temperatures stay in the 40s for the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast. Breezy winds Saturday keeps wind chills in the upper-30s. We get a few more degrees on Sunday with lows in the 20s. Our next rain maker heads our way Tuesday. That could even bring some mixing in precipitation for the first time this Fall. Stay tuned for the latest updates so we can keep you Weather Smart!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long