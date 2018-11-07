Flavors of York: 3 Hogs BBQ

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Flavors of York is returning to York City.

About 20 of York’s locally owned restaurants will be participating in the event that offers silent auctions, gift certificates for restaurants, golf packages, event tickets and more.

One of those participating restaurants, 3 Hogs BBQ, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Chef Allen Kuhn prepared the Hog Trough with Brisket and Chicken to show off and have our anchors sample.

He was joined by Rachel Kohr, from Flavors of York.

For more information on Flavors of York, you can find the specifics of the event here.