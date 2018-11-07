FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Steve Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Attempted Homicide

Date: 9/3/18

Time : 1:29 p.m.

Location: 600 block of W. King St

A juvenile victim was shot while walking in the 600 block of W. King St. The victim told police that the suspect, Infinite Corbett, attempted to rob him of money and shot the victim. Corbett was developed as a suspect and picked out of a photo line up by witnesses. A warrant was obtained for Corbett’s arrest, but he is now on the run. Anyone with information about Corbett’s location, please contact police. There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

2. Armed robberies

Date: September 2018 to present

Location: York City shops

An unknown suspect has been robbing stores, shops and pizza shops throughout the city. The crimes have mainly on the east end of the City, however, other establishments on the west end of York City have been robbed also. Police have video surveillance from several locations and are looking for any information that the public may be able to provide.

The suspect in the robberies is described as a black male in his early 20’s, standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has w a small goatee and possibly has birth marks or tattoos on his neck and face.

The public should be advised that the subject has used a firearm in all of these robberies. There is a cash reward offered for information leading to an arrest.