Free meals and deals for veterans and active military for Veteran's Day 2018

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Veteran’s Day will be commemorated on Sunday, November 11.

Many restaurants and businesses are offering free meals and deals to veterans and active military.

Here is our list of the different available offers (If your offer isn’t on the list and you want us to add it, email us at news@fox43.com):

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Your proof of service is required.

Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar: On Nov. 12, veterans and military members will receive one complimentary item from a fixed menu including famous buffalo pretzel, chopped salad, sriracha chicken caesar salad, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, among other options.

Bonefish Grill: Veterans and active duty military are eligible for a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer. Your proof of service is required.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members receive a free entrée of their choice from a select menu including chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, and a bacon burger, among others.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or crafted coffee beverage. Guests also can make purchases that support Operation Homefront.

Denny’s: All active, inactive and military personnel are welcome from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12 for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam. The meal includes choice of four delicious breakfast items such as two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs or egg whites cooked to order, two sizzling bacon or turkey bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits or hash browns. Valid military ID required.

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating locations nationwide, veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice.

Friendly’s: Offering a free breakfast, lunch or dinner to guests with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card. Offer includes the Big-Two-Do Breakfast and All-American Burger.

Golden Corral: The restaurants will host military appreciation nights 5-9 p.m. Nov. 12. The evening is designed to thank active duty and retired military with free dinner and raise money for Disabled American Veterans.

Hoss’s Steakhouse: From 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 12, veterans and active duty military can eat at the soup, salad and dessert bar for free. Valid military ID required.

Little Caesar’s: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo.

Primanti Bros.: Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich.

P.J. Whelihan’s: The chain will give away free 10-piece orders of their famous wings at all 17 locations including the Lancaster restaurant to active duty and retired military personnel. Valid military ID is required.

Red Lobster: Offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11 and 12. Guests may choose an item from a special menu including appetizers such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheese sticks and coconut shrimp and a limited dessert menu.

Red Robin: Offering Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries to all veterans and active military members with valid ID.

Sheetz: All veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink. In addition, those Sheetz locations offering carwashes will provide a free carwash to veterans and active duty military. Valid military ID required.

Texas Roadhouse: Lunch is free for active, former and retired military. Pick from 10 items including 6 ounce sirloin steak, grilled pork chop, pulled pork or grilled chicken salad.