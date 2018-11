× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 6, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll talk to PennDOT about how they’re facing a dearth of snow plow operators. Typically PennDOT expects to have enough seasonal hires in place by November, but this year only half of the available positions have been filled. We’ll tell you how this could affect snow removal plans this winter, and how you can apply for a plowing job, coming up First at Four.