Lancaster County man charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 19-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age and Corruption of Minors after a joint investigation with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Wendall Nolt was arrested earlier this month after allegedly abusing persons under age 13, NLCRPD said. He surrendered to polcie and remains on bond pending further legal process.