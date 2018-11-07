× Lebanon woman facing charges after traffic stop uncovers fanny pack containing marijuana, cocaine

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon woman is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed marijuana, cocaine, and drug packaging materials.

Vanessa Rodriguez, 28, is facing felony possession with intent to deliver among other related charges for the incident.

On November 6 around 9:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 22 at Route 72 in Union Township for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, police detected criminal activity, and searched the vehicle.

Police recovered a fanny pack that contained the following:

A large bag of suspected marijuana

Nine smaller baggies of suspected marijuana

Baggie containing suspected crack cocaine

Four small baggies of suspected crack cocaine

Digital scale

Loaded semi-auto handgun

Rodriguez and the driver of the car were taken into custody, but Rodriguez told police that all of the drugs and drug paraphernalia belonged to her.

Now, she’s facing charges.