× Man convicted on charges relating to 2016 robberies of Brookwood Mart in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was convicted Tuesday on charges relating to three armed robberies in 2016.

A jury found 35-year-old Maurice Ross guilty of three counts each of a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with commerce by threats or violence, and carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Ross robbed the Brookwood Mart, located in Harrisburg, by gunpoint on December 8, 17, and 22 of 2016, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said. He stole hundreds of dollars of cash from the store registers during each robbery.

Ross also stole dozens of instant lottery tickets during two of the robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

Surveillance video from the store revealed a license plate that led detectives to Ross’s residence where a search warrant was executed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the search, detectives located the “very distinctive gun” Ross used in all three of the robberies as well as clothes/apparel that matched the surveillance footage, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.