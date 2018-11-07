Police: Maryland man accused of raping child in Clay Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Maryland man is accused of raping a child in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Jose Garcia-Pineda was arrested Friday on charges of rape of a child, sexual contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

The offenses were reported to police on September 29 and Garcia-Pineda was identified as the person responsible for the alleged acts.

Garcia-Pineda was located by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the request of local authorities and placed into custody on immigration related violations at York County Prison, police say.