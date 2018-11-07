× Police: One person injured in York City shooting

YORK CITY — One was person transported to the hospital Wednesday night following a targeted shooting in York City, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Maple Street around 7:45 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Police say the victim was shot in the foot and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

