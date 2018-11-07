Police seek info in regards to Cumberland Co. hit-and-run crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are seeking information in regards to a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Gettysburg Pike.

Police say the striking vehicle, a tan Honda four-door sedan with a Delaware license plate, fled the scene after the crash. The operator of the sedan was described as a white female in her mid 20’s with blonde hair, police add.

Both vehicles, including the one pictured above, sustained substantial damage, police note.

Anyone with information should contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.