Police: Two people killed, another person injured in two-vehicle crash in Newberry Twp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Two people died and another person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash in Newberry Township, according to police.

The deadly accident occurred in the 100 block of Yocumtown Road.

Police say two vehicles driving in opposite directions collided.

Two young adult males were killed -- one was pronounced dead at the scene while the second individual died at the hospital, police add.

There's no word on the condition of the third person injured in the crash.

This story has been updated from its previous version.