Police: Vehicle strikes York County Sheriff’s Deputy in York City

YORK — A York County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a passing vehicle in York City Wednesday while authorities were attempting to find two individuals in connection with a drug offense, according to the city’s police department.

The hit-and-run occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the area of South Queen Street and East Princess Street, police say.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored, possibly black, sedan, police note. The vehicle will have damage to the front end, hood and possibly the windshield, police add.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanley should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

