Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner loses race against Governor Tom Wolf

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Republican gubernatorial nominee and York County native Scott Wagner lost the governor's race against Tom Wolf on Tuesday night.

Wagner, who owns York County-based company, ‘Penn Waste’ and recently served four years in the state senate, campaigned to bring positive change to Pennsylvania.

Some of the things he was looking to change included: reform tax code and reverse governor Tom Wolf’s moratorium on the death penalty.

“I did ask Governor Wolf one thing, I said Governor Wolf, I’m asking you to do something about the seniors that are losing their homes to taxes,"said Scott Wagner, (R) Gubernatorial nominee.

After poll numbers came in, Wagner spoke to the crowd and seemed to be in high spirits after his loss -- even joking at one point saying he was ready to take a vacation.

“I’ve been around the state and I’ve seen a lot of things and I’ve met a lot of people and you know let’s just keep forging forward and you know, I’m not going away. I’m going to take a vacation though I can tell you that," added Wagner.