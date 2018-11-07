× Spring Grove man faces drug, traffic, DUI charges stemming from September crash on Route 30

YORK COUNTY — A 28-year-old Spring Grove man is facing numerous drug and traffic charges after a September vehicle accident on Route 30 that injured one person.

Springettsbury Township Police say Julien Matthew Pesta, of the 200 block of Constitution Avenue, had morphine, fentanyl, and THC in his system when he drove his Chevrolet Malibu across the median on Route 30 west at Eden Road, driving into oncoming traffic. His car struck two vehicles, injuring one person, police say.

Witnesses at the scene told police they believed Pesta was under the influence of a controlled substance when officers arrived at the scene. Police say Pesta’s speech was hurried, and he had trouble focusing on a single topic when questioned about the accident. He allegedly told police he did not remember how the crash occurred, and had difficultly locating his vehicle’s insurance and registration cards.

Police say they searched Pesta’s vehicle while he received medical treatment at the scene. They discovered a syringe and a silver metal spoon on the floor of the vehicle, which were seized as evidence.

Pesta then underwent field sobriety tests, which indicated he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Memorial Hospital for a blood test.

Police say Pesta admitted that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, and that within the last 24 hours had consumed percocet and a “benzo” pill by breaking them down and injecting them.

Police say Pesta was driving with a suspended license at the time of the incident.

When Pesta was being searched at Central Booking, police say, a plastic bag containing suspected heroin fell to the floor from on his person. He allegedly admitted to police that the bag contained “dope,” which he had purchased from “someone” earlier in the day for personal use. Pesta said he did not use the “dope” prior to the crash, police say.

Further testing indicated the bag contained heroin, police say. Pesta received additional charges after the test results came back on Oct. 31, police say.

In all, Pesta was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Possession of Contraband/Controlled Substance, Accident Involving Injury While Not Properly Licensed, two counts of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving at Unsafe Speed, Driving Under Suspended or Revoked License, Disregarding Traffic Lane, and Driving Over Divider.