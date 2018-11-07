× Three men facing charges after attempting ransack Harrisburg home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three men are facing charges after attempting to ransack the home of a person who has passed away several months ago.

Jose Marquez, Atilano Marquez, and Alexsender Tran are facing burglary and conspiracy among other related charges.

On November 3 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block Bellevue Road in Harrisburg for a report of suspicious activity.

Neighbors told police that saw two men loading a U-Haul truck with items from a house.

The owner of that house had passed away several months ago and neighbors knew that no one should be in the home.

A neighbor asked the men what they were doing, and they advised him that they were paid to move the items out of the home.

Finding this suspicious, the neighbor called the police and the caretaker of the property.

Upon arrival, police found no one in the house, which appeared to be ransacked.

The U-Haul was still parked outside of the home, and several items were found inside of the truck.

It was also found that a Chevy Impala was taken from the residence.

Police contacted U-Haul, and found that the truck had been rented by a woman who also resided in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road.

Officers contacted the woman who said that she had rented the U-Haul for three men that were staying at the home, identified as both Marquezs and Tran.

The men told police they were being paid to move items out of the house, but police found that they were lying.

An investigation revealed that the men entered the home and cut the wire to the alarm system.

They also took the keys to the Chevy Impala, and parked it down the street.

The men were taken into custody, and are now facing charges.