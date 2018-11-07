× Wolf Administration announces investment for Lititz Springs Pool

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the Wolf Administration’s investment for the renovation of Lititz Springs Pool Complex. DCNR is providing a grant of $500,000 for the pool rehabilitation project that will include replacing the aging structural and mechanical components of the 55-year-old facility, and making it ADA compliant.

“Local parks are cherished public spaces and provide experiences that strengthen our sense of community,” Dunn said. “We are happy to assist the Lititz Borough by investing in its pool, which is an important part of the community and residents’ well-being as a source for summer outdoor recreation.”

The Lititz Springs Pool draws about 17,000 visitors annually. It serves multiple municipalities in northcentral Lancaster County, drawing multiple generations of users and offers a wide variety of programs, events and recreational swimming opportunities.

The 3-acre pool complex is centrally located in Lititz Borough. It is part of the 100-acre recreational corridor that includes the Warwick School District campus, athletic fields, and Lititz Springs Park.

The source of funding for the DCNR grant is the Keystone Fund, which is currently celebrating 25 years of supporting thousands of community improvements in Pennsylvania.

Through its grant program, DCNR has provided financial and technical assistance support for local park and recreation improvement projects in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties.

For more information about DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnership Program grants visit www.dcnr.pa.gov and choose “Grants.”

SOURCE: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources