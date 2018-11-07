× York man accused of being drunk in public, drinking hot sauce, and spitting at police

YORK — A 24-year-old York man is facing assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges after police say he spat at two officers after refusing to comply with an employee’s request to leave a York restaurant, where he was allegedly drinking hot sauce from the bottle.

Kelvin Junior Portalatin, no fixed address, was arrested Sunday night outside 3rd Base on the 500 block of North George Street, York Police say. Portalatin is accused of spitting at two officers who were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call at the establishment.

Police say Portalatin was asked to leave by an employee after drinking hot sauce and harassing patrons. The employee called police after Portalatin refused to leave, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

When officers arrived, they detected the smell of alcohol on Portalatin, whom they found standing outside the restaurant. Portalatin also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a red, sweaty face, police say.

Portalatin was taken into custody and charged after spitting at two officers.