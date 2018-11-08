50s today, cold rain to start cold Weather Smart Forecast

ENJOY TODAY: We start the day chilly, in the upper-30s and low-40s. Morning cloud cover clears as the sun rises during the morning commute. Even with mostly sunny skies dominating the area, highs stay in the low-50s for the most part thanks to light and cool northwesterly winds. We stay dry with today being the last day we see the 50s for awhile.

RAIN TOMORROW: Heavy cloud cover takes over Central PA overnight and into Friday morning. The morning commute will be dry. Showers increase widespread across the commonwealth and head into our direction just after lunch. Showers take over with light-to-moderate showers and occasionally heavy downpours throughout the evening. High temperatures stay in the 40s for a cold and dreary end to the work week.

STAYING COLD: We dry out all weekend long, but stay cold. Morning temperatures near the freezing mark Saturday with a breezy northwest wind. Afternoon temperatures make it into the low-to-mid 40s, but wind chills stay in the 30s. We ditch the wind Sunday but temperatures stay in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Monday shapes out similarly with very late showers into Tuesday. Temperatures dip low enough that a morning winter mix is likely before another cold rain off-and-on throughout the second day of the next work week.

Enjoy your day! Stay dry tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long