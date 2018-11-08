× Coroner called to scene of tractor trailer crash on Interstate 83, road expected to be closed for hours

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

Shortly after 8:50 a.m., the York County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 near the Yocumtown Exit.

All northbound lanes of the road are closed at this time.

According to PennDOT, two tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for hours.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.