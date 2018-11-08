Coroner identifies man killed in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 83

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.--A Cumberland County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 63-year-old Ronald Orendi.

Police were dispatched to mile marker 33.7 -- between the Yocumtown and Valley Green exits -- around 8:50 a.m.

Police say a semi-truck crashed into a van -- driven by Orendi -- which was then pushed into a tractor trailer. The crash is the second accident in the area in less than 24 hours, taking the lives of three people.

"83 is bad all the time," Susan Schaner, who lives in the area, said. "I mean it's not unusual. It's just a very heavily traveled corridor and so it's not unusual to have a lot of accidents along there but no this is not generally a bad area."

Prior to the collision, the tractor trailer stopped due to the traffic flow in the area. According to police, the van was coming to a stop when the semi-truck struck its rear. The crash caused a major back-up of traffic and closed the road for several hours.

"It's inconvenient for everybody," Judy Stank, who also lives in the area, said. "Ya know, if there's a loss of life, inconvenience isn't really that important but everybody kinda just has to wait and get through the traffic. But it just could cause more accidents too on the back roads so it's just unfortunate."

Interstate 83 northbound is now open between Yocumtown and Valley Green exits.

Previously: The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

Shortly after 8:50 a.m., the York County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 near the Yocumtown Exit.

All northbound lanes of the road are closed at this time.

According to PennDOT, two tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for hours.

Media is being staged at the Park & Ride parking lot in Yocumtown near Wal-Mart. This is the closest we can get to the I-83 crash. Can’t see much from where we are. Ramp is closed heading northbound. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/aHW295SGyN — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 8, 2018

Tried driving around to get a little closer to the I-83 crash. Appears a tractor trailer is involved. Police still on scene and northbound lanes are still closed. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/QoX6RHOUqb — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 8, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.