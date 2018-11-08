× Diocese of Harrisburg announce victim’s compensation fund from clergy abuse scandal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Diocese of Harrisburg has announced a victim’s compensation fund from the clergy abuse scandal.

Below is the statement from Bishop Gainer:

“As we announced in September, my Brother Bishops and I are working together to honor the commitment to provide compensation to those who have been abused by clergy. Each Diocese is working through its own process to help the survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

“To that end, I am announcing that the Diocese of Harrisburg is moving forward with developing a Survivors’ Compensation Program. The program will be operational early next year and will be led by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, along with his colleague Camille Biros. Mr. Feinberg has specialized in administering similar types of victims programs, including the successful Independent Reconciliation and Compensation fund for the Archdiocese of New York, and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, among many other notable compensation funds across the nation. It is my sincere hope that this program will help to enhance and increase our already ongoing efforts to assist the survivors of child sexual abuse. As more details regarding our plan become finalized, we will be releasing them to the public.

“In my name and in the name of the Diocesan Church of Harrisburg, I continue to express our profound sorrow and apologize to the survivors of child sex abuse, the Catholic faithful and the general public for the abuses that took place and for those Church officials who failed to protect children.”

The Survivors’ Compensation Program will begin providing financial resources and other assistance to survivors early next year.

To view a video message from Bishop Gainer on the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Survivors’ Compensation Program, please visit this site here.