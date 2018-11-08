Eagles’ Lane Johnson expected to play Sunday; Sproles re-aggravates injury
PHILADELPHIA– UPDATE (Nov. 8, 9:00 a.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Sproles re-aggravated his hamstring injury in practice, and will now be out on Sunday.
PREVIOUSLY: The bye week has served the Eagles well.
The team is expecting RB Darren Sproles and T Lane Johnson to return to the lineup on Sunday when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Sproles, 33, has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, after missing the majority of last season with a broken arm and torn ACL.
In his last healthy season in 2016, Sproles provided a dynamic threat out of the backfield and passing game, totaling 438 yards on the ground and another 427 through the air to go along with four scores.
Johnson, 28, sprained his MCL in the team’s victory over the Jaguars, and was expected to miss up to a month.
Instead, Johnson was a participant at practice yesterday, and is expected to start against Dallas.
Both players will be a welcome addition for the defending World Champions.