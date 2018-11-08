× Eight vehicles caught fire in parking lot of Builders FirstSource in Susquehanna Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Eight vehicles caught fire Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Builders FirstSource in Susquehanna Township.

Officials say a truck was backing up in the parking lot when it hit an electrical pole, causing the wires to fall onto vehicles.

Four vehicles were on fire when crews arrived but since the wires were live, they had to wait for PPL Electric Utilities to shut them off.

In total, eight vehicles caught fire and four others were damaged, officials add.

Approximately 1,200 people lost power during the incident. Power has since been restored.

Builders FirstSource is located on N. 6th Street. The company provides building materials and services to homebuilders and remodelers across the country.

This story has been updated from its previous version.